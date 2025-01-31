Arsenal could launch Tel move if they can’t sign Watkins



According to Daily Mail, Arsenal could swoop for the signature of Bayern Munich wonderkid Mathys Tel if they can’t sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this winter.

The Gunners are exploring the transfer market for a new striker and they have earmarked Watkins as the no.1 target. A bid worth £40 million was made earlier this week, but it was swiftly rejected by the Villans. Arsenal believe he could be available for around £60 million, but Villa are adamant that he won’t depart with Jhon Duran on his way to Saudi giants Al-Nassr.

In such a scenario, Arsenal may need to move on from Watkins. Daily Mail claim that the focus could turn to Tel. The London heavyweights have been monitoring him and could launch an approach for his services in the coming hours.

Big talent

The Gunners have lacked sufficient firepower in the striking department this campaign. Gabriel Jesus was recently in good form leading the attack, but he has now been ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury. Kai Havertz is the only specialist option for the manager at the moment. He has been inconsistent over the last month.

Watkins would be a perfect signing for the London giants with his vast Premier League experience. He would seamlessly fit into the Gunners set-up. The Englishman is good with the ball at his feet and would be an upgrade on Havertz with his ability to score and create goals with better efficiency. However, Villa have no plans to part ways with him.

Tel could be the fallback option for the Gunners. The 19-year-old is immensely talented and can play anywhere in the frontline. He is blessed with plenty of pace and possesses excellent dribbling skills. He is also two-footed and would be a good signing despite his lack of regular first-team football with Bayern. Arsenal may have to pay at least £50 million.

Tottenham have a verbal agreement with Bayern to land him for the same price. Arsenal will need to match that fee and probably pay more for the once Rennes graduate. Tel could be tempted to join them over Spurs, who are closer to the drop zone than the European places. Tel may want the guarantee of consistent first-team football to make the move.