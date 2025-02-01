Ornstein drops big update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Nypan



According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Arsenal are unlikely to land Rosenborg wonderkid Sverre Nypan before the transfer deadline on Monday evening.

The London heavyweights have not made any signings during the ongoing transfer window.

Nypan has been one of those linked with a mid-season switch to the Emirates Stadium, but Ornstein reports that the teenager is now ‘expected’ to stay at Rosenborg.

The youngster will decide his future during this summer’s transfer window.

Transfer blow

The Gunners are short in the attacking department this campaign after injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. Saka is expected to return at some point in March, but Jesus is out for the rest of the season.

Manager Mikel Arteta has repeatedly said that the club are trying to bolster their options in the final 3rd, but the club are not close to signing anyone at the current point of time.

Nypan was considered as a target due to his huge potential. The youngster has been in sparkling form for Rosenborg this term, registering 18 goal contributions in 33 outings.

He can operate from a central or attacking midfield role, and would be a good player to add attacking depth at Arsenal.

However, he has decided to delay his transfer decision until the summer. The wonderkid probably wants the assurance of regular first-team football when he leaves Rosenborg.

The news is a setback for the Gunners, who are running out of time to strengthen their attack. With the transfer window closing on Monday, they have little room for negotiations.

A striker could be prioritised due to the overreliance on Kai Havertz. Bayern wonderkid Mathys Tel could be a surprise option for Arteta after his decision to snub Tottenham Hotspur.

The Frenchman is waiting to hear from the Gunners, but may want the assurance of regular first-team football to consider a permanent transfer from the Bavarian giants.