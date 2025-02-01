Man Utd predicted line-up against Crystal Palace

Manchester United will welcome Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Premier League tomorrow afternoon.

The Red Devils have had a difficult start under new manager Ruben Amorim but after winning three games in a row, they will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Amorim’s side are currently 12th in the Premier League table with 29 points from 23 games, so they will be desperate to come away with all three points against the South London club to climb up the table.

On the other hand, the Eagles struggled during the first few months of this term but have improved a lot in recent times, losing only one out of the last seven games in all competitions.

The game ended 0-0 when these two sides met in the reverse fixture earlier this season at Selhurst Park, at that time, Erik ten Hag was United’s manager.

Team news

Mason Mount and Jonny Evans aren’t in contention to feature in this game owing to their respective problems. Luke Shaw has started training with the first-team after recovering from his issue but may not be ready to feature just yet.

Marcus Rashford continues to remain sidelined and has been linked with a move away from the club so he is unlikely to get involved this weekend as well.

Predicted line-up

Altay Bayindir started in midweek but Andre Onana is expected to return to goal for this fixture. Harry Maguire is likely to be in CCB position following a breather in midweek and on either side of him, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez could commence at the back. In that case, Leny Yoro may feature off the bench.

Amad Diallo is expected to be in the RWB position, while Diogo Dalot might be on the opposite side. Therefore, Tyrell Malacia and Noussair Mazraoui would have to make do with a place on the bench after starting last time out.

Manuel Ugarte is expected to be recalled in the holding midfield position and Bruno Fernandes may start alongside him in the engine room. Kobbie Mainoo could be in the No.10 position having displayed impressive performance in this position last time out and Alejandro Garnacho should start alongside him.

Joshua Zirkzee might get the nod to commence in the centre-forward position for Man Utd ahead of Rasmus Hojlund.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Crystal Palace

Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Amad, Ugarte, Bruno, Dalot; Mainoo, Garnacho, Zirkzee