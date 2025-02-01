Tottenham set to trump Chelsea with last-gasp move for Alejandro Garnacho

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a late move to trump Chelsea in the race to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, according to GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old has been the subject of interest to a couple of clubs, including Napoli and Chelsea. After failing with a move for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, Spurs have now looked to other targets with Garnacho emerging as a serious option.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham have now entered the fray to sign Garnacho and are looking to trump Chelsea in the race to reach an agreement with United.

However, there are uncertainties over a deal, as United’s valuation of the player as the transfer window nears completion could deter Spurs from making a formal move, according to the report.

GIVEMESPORT adds that Garnacho still has three and a half years on his contract at Old Trafford with a £50k-per-week salary, putting United in a strong negotiating position. The North London club are now pondering testing their resolve with a move for the winger.

Spurs contemplate loan move for Garnacho

United have been waiting for Chelsea’s proposal for the eight-cap Argentina international as they believe the player is of interest to Enzo Maresca. However, Spurs are now set to scupper the deal, having earmarked the winger as an alternative to Tel, as per the report.

GIVEMESPORT also claim that Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy, is considering an initial loan move for Garnacho, which United would be hesitant to agree on with an offer above £60m most likely to get a deal done.

With the transfer deadline looming, both Tottenham and Chelsea will need to submit their bids ‘in the coming hours’ as United will only allow the forward to leave if there’s time to secure a replacement.

Garnacho would undoubtedly improve Spurs’ attacking ranks, and his speed, keen eye for goal, and trickery make him an archetypical winger for Postecoglou.

Chelsea are looking reluctant to place a bid at the moment, and it would be wise for Spurs to pounce on the opportunity with a similar offer they submitted for Tel.