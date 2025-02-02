[Teams] Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups as Garnacho starts

Manchester United will be looking to climb up the Premier League table with a win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Ruben Amorim has made some changes from the side that beat FCSB on Thursday night with Andre Onana recalled to start between the sticks after being rested in midweek. Noussair Mazraoui keeps his place along with Lisandro Martinez but Matthijs de Ligt drops to the bench today with Harry Maguire recalled.

Leny Yoro is recalled to start for Man Utd while Diogo Dalot keeps his place in the wing back position. Tyrell Malacia isn’t involved in the matchday squad this afternoon. Manuel Ugarte is recalled to start in midfield with Toby Collyer dropping to the bench.

Kobbie Mainoo retains his place in the starting eleven but Christian Eriksen makes way after starting against FCSB. Rasmus Hojlund is also dropped to the Man Utd bench as Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo and Garnacho start in attack for the hosts.

As for Palace, Dean Henderson starts in goal while Marc Guehi marshals the defence. Will Hughes starts in midfield alongside Jefferson Lerma while Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the line up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Yoro, Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Mainoo, Amad, Garnacho.

Subs: Bayindir, Harrison, De Ligt, Lindelof, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Hojlund, Zirkzee.

Crystal Palace

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Kamada; Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Clyne, Kporha, Schlupp, Wharton, Esse, Devenny, Nketiah, Eze