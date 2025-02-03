Manchester United set to rival Chelsea for Dean Huijsen this summer

Manchester United were defeated for the fifth time at Old Trafford in seven Premier League games after Ruben Amorim’s appointment as they slipped to a 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace. Things went from bad to worse for the Red Devils as Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury, which their manager anticipates to be a ‘serious situation’.

In addition to that, the Portuguese has acknowledged that United might need to spend some more money in the summer to rebuild their squad and has made Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen a target, according to Fichajes. Chelsea are also keen on the 19-year-old’s purchase, so the Red Devils will need to see off some stern competition for the Spanish U21 international.

Huijsen’s contract at the Vitality Stadium has a release clause amounting to £55 million, which many clubs are likely to see as a very reasonable sum for a player with the potential to become one of the world’s best centre backs. A swoop for Huijsen in the next few hours remains extremely unlikely but things could gather a lot of pace in the summer.

Chelsea could scupper United’s deal

Manchester United’s interest in Dean Huijsen does not come as a shock by any means but they are unlikely to spend upwards of £50 million on another central defender. The Red Devils signed Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt last year, so this time around, their focus is expected to be on revamping other areas of the squad further up the pitch.

Chelsea, on the other hand, need a good centre back with a number of their current options likely to be offloaded in the summer. Their intent to invest in younger players needs to introduction and for a player as good as Huijsen, a £55 million price tag might be academic for them and a good salary packet might also be offered to the Bournemouth star.

The Blues are also in contention for a berth in the Champions League next season and could hold a significant advantage over Manchester United if indeed they make the top four. The next step in Huijsen’s career is likely to warrant European participation for the teenager and the opportunity to play in the continent’s elite club competition could make or break a potential deal.