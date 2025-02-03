Arsenal could still seal late deal to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal could reportedly seal a late deal to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic before the 11 PM deadline, as per Football Transfers.

Following Gabriel Jesus’ season-ending knee injury, Mikel Arteta has revealed that they have been exploring options to strengthen the squad to maintain the title march in the second half of this season.

After being linked with a host of strikers, the Gunners submitted a formal proposal worth around £60m to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa last week. But, Unai Emery’s side turned down the offer as they have no intention of letting their star man leave in mid-season.

After failing to hire the Englishman, Arsenal turned their focus to alternative options and were said to be interested in Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich but the Frenchman has now agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, Football Transfers state that Arsenal are still keen on signing a new striker before the deadline and Vlahovic is on their wish-list so they could make a formal bid to secure his services.

Vlahovic to Arsenal

The Serbian, valued at around £50m by Transfermarkt, has entered the final 18 months of his current contract at the Italian giant and has found himself down in the pecking order under Thiago Motta following Randal Kolo Muani’s arrival. Therefore, the Bianconeri might be open to letting him leave the club if they receive a suitable proposal.

Arsenal hold a long-term interest in Vlahovic as they tried to purchase him a few years ago after being impressed by his displays for Fiorentina but the player rejected a move to the Emirates Stadium to join Juventus.

However, he hasn’t been able to flourish his career at the Allianz Stadium. But, he has just turned 25 and is set to reach the prime stage of his career.

He still has time on his side to turn the situation around and reach his full potential. Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for the North London club if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to the Emirates Stadium before the deadline.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable victory over Manchester City yesterday, Arsenal will face off against Newcastle United in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday.