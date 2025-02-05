Arsenal to revive interest in signing Watkins next summer

Arsenal are reportedly planning to revive their interest in signing Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins next summer, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After Gabriel Jesus’ injury, Mikel Arteta revealed that the Gunners were exploring the market to sign a new striker in the winter window. After being linked with a host of options, they launched a formal proposal to sign the 29-year-old but the Villans turned down the proposal.

In the end, the North London club didn’t purchase anyone before the deadline to reinforce the centre-forward position. So, Arteta will have to end the campaign with Kai Havertz as the only centre-forward option.

Now, Fichajes state that Arsenal are planning to sign a new striker next summer and are ready to reignite their interest in the Aston Villa superstar.

Unai Emery’s side rejected a £60m fee from Arsenal in the recently concluded window but they are now ready to accept a fee of around £50m next summer. Therefore, they are open to letting him leave for a cheaper fee.

Watkins to Arsenal

The Englishman is a Premier League proven player. He showcased his goal-scoring prowess last term, making 32 goal contributions in the English top-flight.

He hasn’t been able to replicate the same performance thus far this season, still, he has scored 10 goals and registered five assists in 20 league starts.

Watkins is said to be a childhood Arsenal fan so persuading him to join shouldn’t be an issue for the Emirates club.

The Gunners need to hire a new prolific goal-scorer to take the next step in their rebuild under Arteta and Watkins would be a great acquisition if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to lure him to the Emirates Stadium ahead of next season to strengthen the attacking department.

Meanwhile, after winning the FA Cup back in 2020, Arsenal haven’t won any major silverware over the last few years under Arteta’s guidance. They have an opportunity to win the Carabao Cup this season as they have reached the semi-final of this competition.

However, they have already lost to Newcastle United in the first leg of the semi-final and now, will have to overcome a two-goal deficit in the second leg at St James’ Park to reach the final.