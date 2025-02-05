Liverpool eye move to sign Jarrod Bowen to replace Salah

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen to replace Mohamed Salah, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

After joining from AS Roma back in 2017, the Egyptian has established himself as one of the best players in the world over the years, winning every possible major competition at Anfield.

He has continued to showcase his qualities this season as well, scoring 25 goals and registering 17 assists in 33 appearances in all competitions. However, speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge as he hasn’t extended his deal with the Reds despite entering the final four months of it.

So, perhaps, the Merseyside club have started exploring options to sign a new forward in-case Salah eventually leaves the club at the end of this season with Saudi Arabian clubs reportedly interested in signing him.

Now, speaking on Football Insider, Brown says that Liverpool have been keeping an eye on Bowen and they could make a formal approach to hire him to bolster the right side of the attack.

Bowen to Liverpool

The former scout feels the West Ham star would be a ‘perfect player’ for Liverpool to replace Salah and he is ready to take the next step in his career and showcase his best at the highest level.

The player is happy to remain at the London Stadium but could be tempted to move to the Merseyside club should they submit a proposal.

Brown said:

“Liverpool have been keeping an eye on him actually, because of the situation they’re in with Salah, Bowen would be the perfect player to come in and replace him. He would be more than capable and he’d do a good job for Liverpool. So that might be one they look to do in the summer, even though he’s happy and playing for West Ham, they might see if they can tempt him.”

The 28-year-old is valued at around £37m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2030 with the East London club. Therefore, they are likely to demand a big fee if they are forced to sell him next summer.

The Englishman showcased his goal-scoring prowess last campaign, making 22 goal contributions in 34 appearances in the Premier League. He has continued to display eye-catching performances thus far this season, scoring six goals and registering four assists in the league.

Bowen is a Premier League proven player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they eventually opt to purchase him ahead of next season.