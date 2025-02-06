Liverpool eye swoop to sign Angelo Stiller & Frenkie de Jong

Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign Angelo Stiller and Frenkie de Jong, as per Caught Offside.

After becoming the Reds’ new manager, Arne Slot initially prioritised strengthening the midfield department last summer and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was his primary target.

However, the Merseyside club eventually failed to lure him to Anfield and it has been reported that Arsenal are now the frontrunners to purchase the Spain international.

Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are planning to finally reinforce the engine room next summer and have already started holding internal talks to identify the priority targets.

De Jong has emerged as a serious name and Barcelona are ready to let him leave for a fee of around £29m with the Dutchman’s current contract with the Blaugrana set to expire at the end of next season.

De Jong & Stiller to Liverpool

However, he is currently on high wages and this could be a huge stumbling block for Liverpool to get the deal done. On the other hand, Stuttgart’s Stiller has also impressed Liverpool after displaying promising performances in the Bundesliga in recent campaigns.

The German has a £33m release clause in his current contract and this figure isn’t considered too high for the Anfield club. However, they haven’t held any official talks yet to seal the deal. Therefore, Slot’s side will have to splash a combined £62m to purchase the Dutchman and the German international.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been the first-choice deep-lying midfield partnership for Slot. Curtis Jones is also an option for this position but he usually features in the attacking midfield position.

Wataru Endo is another option Slot has at his disposal to deploy in the defensive midfield position. However, the Dutch boss hasn’t been impressed by him so he hasn’t had much game-time thus far this season.

Therefore, Liverpool need proper depth in the engine room to continue performing at their best next season and signing two midfielders would be an excellent decision.

De Jong has showcased his qualities with Barcelona, while Stiller is a highly talented youngster. Therefore, the duo would be a great acquisition for Liverpool if the Reds eventually purchase them.