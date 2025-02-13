Arsenal planning to submit formal bid to sign Alexander Isak

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a formal proposal to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After narrowly missing out on winning the Premier League title in the last two seasons, Mikel Arteta made it clear ahead of this season that he is desperate to finally win the league title this campaign.

However, the Gunners haven’t been able to showcase the necessary consistency that is required to become the English champions. Moreover, following the latest injury issues at the front, it seems almost impossible for Arteta’s side to maintain the title march.

It was already well-known that Gabriel Jesus’ season was over following a serious knee injury. Now, Kai Havertz has also been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a hamstring issue. So, Arsenal will be without a striker for the remainder of this term.

Moreover, Bukayo Saka has been out injured in recent weeks, while Gabriel Martinelli is also set to remain sidelined over the next few games having picked up a hamstring injury against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg last week.

Isak to Arsenal

Therefore, Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling are the only three available attacking options Arsenal currently have.

Amid this situation, the North London club have started looking at options to strengthen the squad next summer. Now, Fichajes state that Arsenal want a new striker and are keen on purchasing Isak. They are already preparing to submit a formal proposal to acquire his service.

However, Newcastle have no intention of letting their star – who still has three and a half years left in his existing deal but if they are forced to cash-in then they won’t listen to any offer for less than £100m.

The Swedish international has been showcasing his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League in recent times as after netting over 20 times last term, he has already scored 17 league goals thus far this season.

Isak is a Premier League proven player so he would be a risk-free acquisition for Arteta’s side if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from St. James’ Park Stadium next summer.