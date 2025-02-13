Man Utd & Chelsea plot audacious swoop to sign Harry Kane

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly planning to make an audacious swoop to sign Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils prioritised purchasing the Englishman a couple of years ago to strengthen the attacking department. However, after failing to secure his service, they opted to hire Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a big fee.

However, the Dane hasn’t been able to showcase his qualities in the Premier League yet. Joshua Zirkzee was purchased last summer to add depth in the frontline but he has found it difficult to settle down in his new surroundings.

Therefore, Ruben Amorim’s side have been struggling with goal-scoring issues this season. In 24 Premier League games, United have netted only 28 times.

It has recently been reported that Amorim is looking to hire a new prolific centre forward next summer to bolster the attack. Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd have once again expressed their interest in signing Kane.

Battle

The 31-year-old has a release clause in his career worth around £67m and this can be triggered next summer. So, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent times but the Bavarian club isn’t concerned about his situation.

Purchasing him won’t be straightforward for the record Premier League champions as Chelsea are also interested in him. Nicolas Jackson has been the first-choice striker option for the Blues but he has struggled to showcase his best in the Premier League consistently enough.

Christopher Nkunku is another option in Enzo Maresca’s disposal but the Frenchman has found it difficult to break into the starting eleven. He was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the recently concluded winter window and is likely to leave next summer if his situation doesn’t change over the coming months.

Kane is deemed one of the best strikers in the world and previously proved his worth in the Premier League during his time with Tottenham Hotspur.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea if either club purchase him. However, the Red Devils are far away from winning the Premier League title and it may take a few years for them to become a title contender once again.

Therefore, they would be better off going for a younger option. On the other hand, considering Spurs’ rivalry with Chelsea, Kane may not opt to join the West London club.