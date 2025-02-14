Liverpool & Man Utd express interest in Daniel Vivian

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Athletic Bilbao defender Daniel Vivian, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Basque club back in 2016, the 25-year-old made his first team debut in 2021 before establishing himself as a key player in recent campaigns.

The Spaniard displayed promising performances in La Liga last term, keeping 12 clean sheets in 33 appearances. He even helped his side qualify for the Europa League by finishing fifth in the league.

As a consequence of that, he was called up to the Spain squad for the European Championship and won this competition last summer. Now, Vivian has continued to display impressive performances this season, scoring three goals and keeping six clean sheets in 18 La Liga starts thus far.

Fichajes state that having been impressed by his recent eye-catching displays, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him as a potential replacement for Virgil Van Dijk – whose current contract will expire at the end of this season.

Battle

Vivian has a contract until 2032 with Ernesto Valverde’s side so they are in no rush to let him leave just yet. But, the defender has a £34m release clause in his current contract.

Man Utd are also interested in signing the Spain international as they want to hire a new centre-back following Lisandro Martínez’s recent serious injury. Moreover, Atletico Madrid are plotting a swoop for him as well.

Vivian is 6ft tall centre-back and is comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he is good in the air and is efficient in defensive contributions. He is set to enter the prime stage of his career, therefore, this would be the right time for him to take the next step.

Joe Gomez was heavily linked with a move away from the Reds last summer and has been struggling with injury problems this term. Moreover, if Van Dijk leaves, signing a new defender will be a must for Liverpool.

On the other hand, along with Martínez’s injury, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans have entered the final few months of their respective contracts. So, if they depart, it would be the right decision for United to hire a new centre-back.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club eventually make a formal proposal to sign Vivian next summer.