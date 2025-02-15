Man Utd predicted line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have endured a woeful campaign this season, languishing in the bottom half of the league table with 29 points from 24 games. Spurs have had a dire campaign as well as they have accumulated only two points less than United.

Ange Postecoglou’s side thrashed Man Utd 3-0 when they travelled to Old Trafford in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Erik ten Hag was the Red Devils’ boss at that time.

Moreover, they knocked United out of the Carabao Cup. So, United haven’t had a good time vs the Lilywhites in recent times. The record English champions haven’t won at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the last three visits.

Team news

Ruben Amorim’s side have been plagued with injury problems at the moment as Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Lisandro Martínez are all unavailable for selection owing to their issues.

Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton were sidelined due to their respective problems last week so they are in doubt ahead of this game.

Moreover, the Portuguese boss revealed in his pre-match press conference that there are question marks regarding the availability of a few other players for this game.

Kobbie Mainoo has picked up an injury in training so he is set to remain sidelined for a few weeks, while Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer are in major doubts. Additionally, Amad Diallo’s season is over following a serious ankle injury in training.

Predicted line-up

With Marcus Rashfor and Antony allowed to leave on loan in January and amid a host of injury problems, Amorim has reportedly taken several youth team players to London for this game.

Andre Onana is expected to be in goal for the visitors. Harry Maguire should be in the CCB role in Amorim’s back three system with Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt likely to be the other two centre-backs. So, Leny Yoro and Victor Lindelof could be among the substitutes.

Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu would be the two wing-backs, while Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro might be the two midfielders.

Joshua Zirkzee should be paired up with Alejandro Garnacho in the attacking midfield position. Rasmus Hojlund may lead the line for the record Premier League champions.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Tottenham

Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Mazraoui; Dalot, Casemiro, Bruno, Dorgu; Garnacho, Hojlund, Zirkzee