Liverpool ‘very interested’ in signing Feyenoord star Hancko

Liverpool are reportedly ‘very interested’ in signing Feyenoord star David Hancko, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds have an elite group of players and it’s not easy to find an option – who will upgrade the current crop. The prime example of that is Federico Chiesa as he has been the first and the only acquisition of the Arne Slot era thus far but he hasn’t been able to break into the starting eleven yet.

At times, the Dutch boss even opted to keep him away from the matchday squad as Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are all a level above the Italian.

However, the Merseyside club will have to continue to freshen up the squad to remain at the top. They only hired Chiesa last summer and didn’t go for anyone in the winter window.

Now, Fichajes claim that Liverpool want a new left-sided defender and are ‘very interested’ in Hancko. Slot previously worked with the Slovenian at De Kuip and is confident that the defender will be able to showcase his qualities in the Premier League.

Hancko to Liverpool

The 27-year-old is valued at around £29m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028 with the Eredivisie giants. Therefore, they are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave next summer.

Hancko, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a left-footed centre-back but is also comfortable in the left-back position. Virgil van Dijk’s existing deal will expire at the end of this season so his future is currently uncertain.

However, the Dutchman continues to play a key role in Liverpool’s quest for the Premier League title this season. Nevertheless, he will turn 34 this year so Slot’s side should now start thinking about life without him.

Hancko might be a useful option to strengthen the defensive department for Liverpool. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service next summer.

Meanwhile, following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Wolves last weekend, Liverpool will face off against Aston Villa in the Premier League in midweek before taking on Manchester City next Sunday.