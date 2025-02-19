Arsenal and Liverpool in ‘constant contact’ with Florian Wirtz’s entourage

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz is expected to leave the club this summer and will be the talk of the town for much of the transfer window. Apart from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, a number of English clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked with transfers for the German international.

According to TBR Football (h/t 90min), the two Premier League giants are in ‘constant contact’ with Wirtz’s representatives as they look to acquire him in the summer. With some stern competition expected to ensue in the race for the 21-year-old, Bayer Leverkusen have reported slapped him with a price tag of roughly £126 million.

Liverpool will have edge over Arsenal

If Florian Wirtz decides in favour of signing for a Premier League club, Arsenal and Liverpool will undoubtedly be top contenders for his services although the league leaders could ultimately hold the edge over the Gunners.

Arsenal are likely to want a striker in the summer while a central midfielder, defensive midfielder and right back might also be part of their plans. With Mikel Arteta keen on adding a number of new players, it is unlikely that he would be prepared to spend a club-record fee on landing a number 10 when that role is already well looked after by his captain, Martin Odegaard.

Liverpool, however, have barely spent any money last year and as a result, their hands might not be as tied as some other clubs this summer. Plus, with Mohamed Salah increasingly likely to leave as a free agent, Arne Slot will want a capable enough goal-scorer and creative option, both of which Wirtz definitely is.

Though not a like-for-like replacement for the Egyptian international, the Bayer Leverkusen superstar has 15 goals and 12 assists this season and is very much capable of producing numbers similar to Salah’s. He would also fit in comfortably into the attacking midfielder’s position at Liverpool considering he is far superior to Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool’s biggest threat in the race for Wirtz will be Bayern Munich, however, with their sporting director Max Eberl making no secret of interest in the whizkid, coupled with being confident about his signing.