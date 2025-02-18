Chelsea looking to make £58 million to sign Pablo Barrios from Atletico Madrid

With the summer transfer window edging closer, Enzo Maresca’s plans for his Chelsea squad are becoming clearer and by the looks of things, it is expected for the 45-year-old to make a midfielder his priority. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have played quite well this season but without them, the team visibly lacks control in the middle of the park.

Moreover, the South Americans have not been the best creative players in the Premier League and with the Blues chasing their first top flight crown since 2017, an addition of a dynamic midfielder is vital. According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are pondering over sending a £58 million offer to Atletico Madrid for Spanish international Pablo Barrios.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough campaign under Diego Simeone this season and also earned his first senior cap for his national team at the backend of last year. It has been speculated that failure in renewing his deal beyond the ongoing campaign with a handsome release clause could see Atletico Madrid consider offers for the versatile star.

Barrios an ideal signing for Chelsea

Pablo Barrios has spent the last seven years at Atletico Madrid, making his way to the first team from their youth ranks over time and was formerly a Real Madrid academy player as well. Though Diego Simeone has done his due diligence in nurturing him, especially this season, it would be far from a surprise if the midfielder prefers developing his career elsewhere.

His game time at the Civitas Metropolitano is far from a concern, but his position certainly is. Owing to the team’s incredibly defensive setup, he has featured largely in a holding role, thereby hampering his offensive attributes. At Chelsea, where younger signings are becoming a norm, Barrios could play just as consistently and in a more free capacity as compared to Atleti.

Los Rojiblancos are not going through a turbulent financial period by any means but a £58 million offer could be enough in compelling them to get rid of their academy graduate. It will be interesting to see if indeed the player is open to moving to England or prefers prolonging his career in his homeland, Spain.