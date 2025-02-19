Arsenal and Chelsea to battle it out for Hugo Ekitike in the summer

Practically every single Premier League top six side barring Manchester City is expected to be on the lookout for a striker, not least Arsenal and Chelsea, who will believe their pursuit of the league title fell short this season due to a lack of consistent scorer. The London rivals are also likely to have the willingness to spend the most money on a new number nine.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal and Chelsea are set to battle it out for the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike during the summer. The 22-year-old is enjoying a terrific campaign with the Bundesliga side having struck 17 goals and provided six assists, thereby earning interest from two of England’s finest clubs.

The source adds that in spite of bidding farewell to Omar Marmoush during the winter, Frankfurt remain open to Ekitike’s sale subject to an offer close to £60 million excluding add-ons and performance-related bonuses. Arsenal and Chelsea will certainly expect to spend that much on a first-choice centre forward, so the situation will be one to watch going forward.

Ekitike tailor-made for the PL

Although he failed to live up to the billing at Paris Saint-Germain, where he played sporadically, Hugo Ekitike has proven his qualities with Eintracht Frankfurt. The 22-year-old is technically strong and is extremely intelligent in the box. His strong physique and height of just over six feet make him an attractive option for the English sides.

It is difficult to conclude which club between Arsenal and Chelsea will hold the upper hand in their bids to sign the former Reims marksman as he is another addition to their lengthy shortlist, which includes the likes of Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres as well.

Nevertheless, if he can keep his form going for the remainder of the season, a move to a bigger club could be on the horizon for Ekitike.