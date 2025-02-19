West Ham & Arsenal eye swoop to sign De Ketelaere

West Ham United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta star Charles De Ketelaere, as per Caught Offside.

The Hammers were a settled side under David Moyes’ guidance over the last few years and even won the Conference League. But, following the Scotsman’s departure, they have been in turmoil this season.

Julen Lopetegui was initially appointed as the manager to succeed Moyes but after struggling under him, the East London club decided to part ways with him and Graham Potter has been appointed as the new manager. Still, things haven’t improved much.

Now, Caught Offside state that Lucas Paqueta has been linked with a move away from the club so West Ham have identified De Ketelaere as a ‘concrete’ option to replace the Brazilian if he eventually leaves the club.

However, Arsenal are also keen on hiring him and have been keeping a close eye on him. Moreover, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Manchester City are in this race as well. Therefore, the player isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Battle

The 23-year-old, who is valued at around £31m by Transfermarkt, is set to enter the final two years of his current contract. Therefore, La Dea might be open to letting him leave next summer to make the most profit out of his departure.

After struggling to showcase his qualities for Milan, De Ketelaere has flourished in his career in Serie A having moved to Gewiss Stadium. In 38 appearances in all competitions, he has scored 11 goals and registered as many assists thus far this season.

The Belgian is a left-footed forward. He can play in the centre-forward position as well as in the attacking midfield role. The youngster is good in the air, can play threading passes between the lines and is also efficient in finishing off his opportunities.

Martin Odegaard is the main attacking midfielder of Arsenal and following Ethan Nwaneri’s emergence, they are well-resourced in this position. Therefore, they don’t have to spend big to bolster this position next summer.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the East London club eventually go head to head with each other over this deal during the off-season.