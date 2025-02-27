West Ham in battle with Arsenal to sign Samu Aghehowa

West Ham United are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign FC Porto star Samu Aghehowa, as per Caught Offside.

The Hammers decided to reinforce the frontline by signing Niclas Fullkrug last summer. But, the German has found it difficult to stay fit this campaign, making only three Premier League starts thus far this season.

Moreover, Graham Potter has Danny Ings and Michail Antonio as the centre-forward options but both have reached the twilight of their career and their current contract will expire at the end of this season. Antonio has even been out in recent months following a serious car accident.

Therefore, Jarrod Bowen has been playing as a No.9 this season but is more comfortable out wide. The East London club decided to freshen up the attack by signing Evan Ferguson from Brighton and Hove Albion in the winter window. But, he has joined on a loan deal and may return to his parent club at the end of this season.

Caught Offside state that West Ham want to reinforce the frontline next summer and have earmarked Aghehowa as a key option after being impressed by his performances this season.

Battle

Having joined the Portuguese giants last summer, the Spaniard still has four and a half years left in his current contract. So, Porto are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him and want around £42m.

Chelsea were interested in signing Aghehowa last summer but, a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition and in the end, Porto opted to hire him.

However, the Blues are still interested in signing him, additionally, Aston Villa and Arsenal are in this race as well. Therefore, the former Atletico Madrid man isn’t short of potential suitors.

It has widely been documented that the Gunners are planning to sign a new striker next summer. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the two centre-forward options Mikel Arteta’s side currently have. But, neither managed to showcase their best consistently this season before sustaining serious injuries.

Aghehowa has showcased glimpses of his qualities for Porto this season, making 22 goal contributions in all competitions. So he could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or West Ham if either club eventually manage to secure his service next summer.