Chelsea in ‘pole position’ to sign Liam Delap in possible £40 million deal this summer

Ipswich Town star Liam Delap has had numerous plaudits this season for scoring 10 goals and providing two assists after joining them last summer. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old’s exploits may not be enough to keep Kieran McKenna’s side afloat in the Premier League though individually, he has had a number of suitors from within the English top division.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with a swoop for him at the end of the campaign with Ipswich, potentially after their relegation, also likely to be forced into letting go of him for a rumoured £40 million. To that note, Caught Offside has reported that the Blues have placed themselves in ‘pole position’ for his capture.

With Nicolas Jackson underperforming and Enzo Maresca admitting Christopher Nkunku isn’t a striker, Chelsea are expected to shop for one in the upcoming transfer window. Though they have been heavily linked with a number of players in the number nine position, they may pursue a cost-effective option considering an impending rebuild of their defence and midfield too.

Delap has shown enough to warrant a Chelsea move

Liam Delap, who has scored 10 goals and two assists for one of the Premier League’s relegation favourites since the campaign got underway, has more than enough in him to meet the demands at Chelsea. The young Englishman has handled the pressure of playing English football extremely well and with all that comes with joining the Blues, he might unless another level of his game.

At Stamford Bridge, Delap will be surrounded by exponentially better players around him, which will understandably earn him much better service in the final third than what comes his way at Ipswich Town. The forward’s price tag might also prove to be a bargain several years down the line and at the same time, is not too high for Chelsea to take a chance on.

Manchester City have a buyback option as part of their agreement with Ipswich from last summer but are unlikely to exercise the clause having signed Omar Marmoush in the winter. Therefore, Chelsea, reportedly in the driving seat to complete the switch, may only feel like it is a matter of time before they get their hands on a new striker.