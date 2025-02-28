Man Utd believe they have better chance of signing Delap



According to Givemesport, Manchester United are increasingly confident of signing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap instead of Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils are likely to invest in a striker during the summer. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to meet expectations with just 5 league goals between them this season.

Napoli’s Osimhen has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent days, but Givemesport report the Red Devils believe Delap is a more attainable target than the Nigerian star this summer.

Chelsea are also interested in the 22-year-old, who could be available for £50 million at the end of the campaign.

Huge potential

Delap signed for the Tractor Boys from Manchester City for £20 million last summer. He has performed brilliantly for the promoted outfit with 10 goals in the English top-flight so far. His progress with Kieran McKenna’s side has not gone unnoticed.

Chelsea were interested in signing him during the winter transfer window but had budget constraints. The Blues could return for his services this summer, and United look poised to compete with the west London giants for the talented marksman.

Delap has the potential to become a leading striker in future. He has excelled with his hold-up play and physical presence up front. The City graduate has also impressed with his positioning in and around the box. He could score more goals at a bigger club.

The striker, described as a ‘monster‘ by Ipswich goalkeeper Alex Palmer, could be tempted to join United or Chelsea, but Man City could have the final say on his future. The Cityzens could still be ruing their decision to sell Cole Palmer to the Blues.

Pep Guardiola’s side have the option to buy Delap back for £40 million this summer. The reigning English champions could trigger the clause to re-sign their graduate rather than allowing him to join a direct Premier League rival next season.

City could look for a quick profit by selling him to a top European club abroad.