Arsenal enter talks to sign Joshua Kimmich



According to Sky Sport Germany, Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich as a replacement for Jorginho this summer.

The Gunners are braced for a busy summer transfer window, and they could pursue replacements for Jorginho and Thomas Partey whose contracts expire at the end of June.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has been earmarked as a potential successor for Partey, and it has been claimed that he is certain to join the London giants ahead of next season.

Sky Sport Germany now reveal that the Gunners are keen on landing Kimmich. The German star has a contract until June 30 with Bayern and he is hesitant to prolong his stay.

Kimmich has a salary proposal of £16.5 million per year from Bayern but has yet to be convinced. Arsenal seem determined to land him as Jorginho’s replacement and have made a ‘written offer’ to the midfielder.

Big experience

Arsenal look set to part ways with two experienced players in the centre of the park. Manager Mikel Arteta may want replacements of similar pedigree. It remains to be seen whether they recruit both Zubimendi and Kimmich.

Zubimendi can be signed for his release clause worth £50 million and his salary may not be on the higher side. Kimmich, on the other hand, is reluctant to commit to £316,000 per week at Bayern and may want much more at Arsenal.

The Gunners may also need to pay a huge signing-on fee for a free transfer. Kimmich, who is ‘world-class‘ as per Julian Nagelsmann, would be a fabulous acquisition for Arsenal. He is the peak of his career despite turning 30 recently.

Kimmich can operate as a defensive or central midfielder. He can also comfortably play from right-back. The £41 million-rated star has 11 goal contributions this campaign and has created more chances (58) in the Bundesliga this season.

We still believe the speculation could be agent-driven. His representatives are probably using Arsenal as a means to secure a much higher payday from Bayern, who continue to value the former RB Leipzig man very highly.