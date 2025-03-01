Arsenal to ‘hold talks’ to sign Man Utd target Vlahovic

Arsenal are reportedly planning to ‘hold talks’ over a deal to sign Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic, as per Caught Offside.

The 25-year-old burst onto the scene having displayed impressive performances for Fiorentina. After being impressed by the Serbian, the Gunners registered a firm interest in signing him.

However, the player eventually opted to join the Bianconeri back in 2022, rejecting a move to the Emirates Stadium. Upon moving to Allianz Stadium, Vlahovic has found it difficult to flourish in his career. Now, he has been out of favour under Thiago Motta following Randal Kolo Muani’s arrival.

Therefore, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging. Caught Offside state that Vlahovic could leave Juventus next summer as he hasn’t extended his contract – which will expire in 2026.

The Bianconeri want around £50m for him and Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him as they are planning to hire a new striker to address their goal-scoring problems.

Battle

However, purchasing the 25-year-old won’t be easy for United as Arsenal are still keen on signing him. They are even planning to ‘hold talks’ over this deal to trump Ruben Amorim’s side in this race.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the two strikers Man Utd currently have but both are still young and have found it difficult to showcase their best in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the two centre forwards Arsenal have at the moment. But, neither has managed to prove that they have the qualities to help the North London club win the Premier League title. Moreover, the duo have now sustained serious injuries and as a result, their season is over.

Vlahovic is a talented player and previously showcased glimpses of his qualities in Serie A. But, considering his recent struggles, it would be a risky move for United or Arsenal to sign him to bolster the frontline.

The Serbian is still just 25 and has plenty of time to turn his situation around and reach his full potential. Changing the environment could even help him achieve that.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the record Premier League champions eventually secure his service if he leaves Juventus next summer.