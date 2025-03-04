Arsenal looking to trump Tottenham Hotspur to sign Nico Paz in the summer

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is an indispensable fixture in Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven although there is little depth behind him in the number 10 position. The Gunners are likely to look for a new addition in the role this summer and are looking to sign Como midfielder Nico Paz, according to Caught Offside. Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the 20-year-old.

Paz made his debut for Real Madrid in 2023 and was a sporadic inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. He won the Champions League in his only senior campaign with the Whites and was bought by Serie A side Como last summer. He is enjoying a great run under Cesc Fabregas in Italy, and having scored six goals and provided five assists, the Argentine’s stock is on the rise.

Paz a worthy backup for Odegaard

Nico Paz is an excellent attacking midfielder, who can break the lines with pinpoint passes, whilst being able to score from long range as well. He is one of Real Madrid’s finest produces in recent years and the only reason he finds himself playing elsewhere is due to the sheer amount of quality in Carlo Ancelotti’s roster at the present moment.

Los Blancos have a buyback clause for the player ranging between £6.5 and £8 million, valid until 2027, and will be certain to provide Arsenal and Tottenham with competition for the youngster’s services. Meanwhile, if Paz joins another club permanently from Como, Madrid would be entitled to pocket a 50% sell-on clause from their initial agreement with the Italians.

Arsenal will be a fantastic destination for Paz, particularly as it will give him a mix between a very high standard of football alongside playing in a team with some fine youngsters. The Gunners might only struggle to provide him a guarantee of regular minutes, which the 20-year-old might consider a dealbreaker at a very young stage of his career.

It also remains to be seen if he is back at Real Madrid next season and if not, what price Como set on him ahead of a possible sale.