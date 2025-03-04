Arsenal and Man Utd receive Benjamin Sesko transfer boost

Arsenal and Manchester United have been handed a massive boost in signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko during this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners have had concerns in the centre-forward department this season. Kai Havertz has fared well with 15 goals, but he has been prone to squandering big chances. Gabriel Jesus has also been inconsistent with his form. Both strikers are currently sidelined for the campaign with injuries.

Man United have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee fully fit, but neither of them has stood out. The young striking duo have netted only 5 times in the Premier League this term. This is a prime reason why the Red Devils are lying 14th in the league table and almost out of contention for a top-four finish.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg has now revealed that Arsenal and United have expressed an interest in landing Sesko from Leipzig. They have been handed a huge advantage with the striker agreeing a formal release clause with the Bundesliga outfit.

The clause value currently stands at £58 million, but it could increase to £66 million by the end of the campaign depending on games played as well as goal contributions. Tottenham Hotspur are also vying to sign him, but Manchester City are not in the race.

Huge talent

Arsenal have fallen 13 points behind league leaders Liverpool due to their injury crisis in the final 3rd. Aside from Jesus and Havertz, the Gunners are missing Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, but the pair could return next month.

Sesko could have made a big difference in the title race this campaign. The Gunners could not convince him to leave Leipzig last summer and they are likely to make a renewed approach for the 21-year-old, who has 17 goals & 5 assists this season.

United could be the Gunners’ main rivals for the young marksman. With Hojlund and Zirkzee misfiring, the Red Devils’ hierarchy may want another young centre-forward, who can establish himself as the no.9 under manager Ruben Amorim.

Arsenal should have an edge over their arch-rivals due to their long-term interest. The Gunners are also poised to qualify for the Champions League via top 4/5 finish, but United have to win the Europa League to make the competition.

The same can be said for Tottenham. Arsenal’s progress at the top should persuade Sesko to join them over their rivals