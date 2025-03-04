West Ham prioritising signing Arsenal target Jonathan David

West Ham United are reportedly prioritising signing Arsenal target and LOSC Lille star Jonathan David, as per Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Hammers decided to refresh their ageing centre forward department by signing Evan Ferguson in the winter window. However, he has joined the club on a loan deal and hasn’t been able to play regularly yet.

Therefore, he might be allowed to return to Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of this season if his situation doesn’t change over the coming months.

Now, Tavolieri reports that Graham Potter has identified David as a ‘priority’ target to bolster the attack and West Ham have already taken ‘concrete steps’ to hire him by submitting a ‘firm proposal’.

The player will become a free agent at the end of this season and in total West Ham will have to spend around £16.5m[€20m] in agent commission fee plus his salary to get the deal done.

Battle

Barcelona are also interested in him and the player’s dream is to play for the Catalan giant but they have been in financial difficulties and can’t manage to spend that much to hire him.

Arsenal are also keen on signing him and are preparing to make a formal proposal to secure his service. But, it appears the East London club are ahead of the Gunners in this race.

The North London club are reportedly planning to hire a new prolific striker next summer to finally win the Premier League title next season. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are the centre-forward options Mikel Arteta currently has but both have sustained season-ending injuries.

Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres have all been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks but David is seemingly on their radar as well.

The Canadian has been enjoying a productive campaign this season, scoring 21 goals and registering nine assists in all competitions. He has even guided his team to finish in the top eight in the Champions League by beating Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid.

David is still just 25 and is set to enter the prime stage of his career. Therefore, he would be a great coup for West Ham or Arsenal if either club eventually manage to secure his service.