Liverpool in battle with Tottenham to sign Kingsley Coman

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman, as per Caught Offside.

The Reds currently have Federico Chiesa, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz as the options to deploy on the flanks. But, the Egyptian has entered the final few months of his current contract so his future at Anfield is currently uncertain.

Moreover, Chiesa has been struggling since joining from Juventus last summer. On the other hand, Diaz was linked with a move away from the club ahead of this season and has once again been tentatively linked with a move away before the upcoming summer window.

So, perhaps, Arne Slot’s side have started exploring options to strengthen the flank. Caught Offside state that Liverpool are interested in Coman and have been following him closely before making a potential swoop.

The Frenchman still has more than two years left in his current contract with Bayern Munich but they could be open to cashing-in on him this summer and want around £37m.

Saudi Arabian clubs are also interested in him but the player’s preference is to remain in Europe and is willing to move to the Premier League or La Liga.

Battle

Apart from Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are also in this race and have been keeping a close eye on his situation.

Spurs currently have Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner, Son Heung-min, Wilson Odobert and Dejan Kulusevski as the options to deploy in the flanks.

However, Werner joined on loan from RB Leipzig and may return to the German side at the end of this season. Moreover, Odobert has struggled with fitness problems since joining from Burnley last summer.

On the other hand, Son is set to enter the final year of his current contract this summer and will turn 34 next year. Therefore, Postecoglou is seemingly planning to strengthen the flank.

Coman is a technically gifted left winger but is also efficient on the opposite side. He has proven his worth at the highest level with the Bavarian club over the years, winning every possible major tournament.

Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Tottenham if either club purchase him. However, the 28-year-old has had injury problems in recent years so the English clubs need to be mindful about that before making a move for him.