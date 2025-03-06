Liverpool ‘favourites’ to beat Real Madrid to sign Kerkez

Liverpool are reportedly ‘favourites’ to beat Real Madrid in the race to sign AFC Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Cherries from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar ahead of last season, the Hungarian enjoyed a promising debut campaign at Vitality Stadium last term.

Now, he has been displaying impressive performances this season, making six goal contributions and keeping as many clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances.

Kerkez has been guiding his side to mount a top-seven charge in the league to qualify for European football next season. Moreover, he has helped his team to reach the quarterfinal of the FA Cup.

Fichajes claim that having been impressed by Kerkez’s recent eye-catching displays, Real Madrid have registered their interest in signing him to reinforce the left-back position.

Kerkez to Liverpool

However, Liverpool are also keen on signing him and are the ‘favourites’ to beat Los Blancos in this race. The 21-year-old’s existing deal with Bournemouth will run until 2028 but he could leave this summer.

The youngster is valued at around £23m by Transfermarkt, therefore, Andoni Iraola’s side are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let their star man leave.

Andy Robertson has been the first-choice left-back for the Reds over the years and enjoyed great success, winning every possible major competition. However, he has had an average campaign this season, although Liverpool are looking set to become the Premier League winner.

The Scotsman, who is set to turn 32 next year, has started showing signs of decline this term. On the other hand, Kostas Tsimikas has been the backup left-back for the Merseyside club and never managed to push the former Hull City star for the first-team spot.

Therefore, signing a long-term replacement for Robertson would be the right decision for Liverpool. Kerkez is a dynamic player and has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times.

He would be an ideal replacement for Robertson if they purchase him. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to hire Kerkez in the upcoming window to bolster the defence.