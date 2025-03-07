Arsenal prepare formal offer to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal are preparing an offer to sign Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve.

The 25-year-old has one year left on his contract in Turin, and the Bianconeri have been locked in talks with him for months. It appears a contract renewal is far from being agreed upon. Arsenal are ready to pounce on the situation as Tuttojuve claims that the Gunners intend to open talks with the Italian giants over a deal to sign Vlahovic.

The report adds that the North London side, who have been monitoring Vlahovic for several months, are willing to make an offer in the region of €30m (£25m) to bring the Serbian forward to the Emirates in the summer.

However, the Bianconeri would demand more, but with a year left on his contract, their bargaining power is limited, which could force them to sell the 6ft 3in forward this summer, according to the report.

This could give Arsenal an advantage during negotiations, and it is strongly believed Arsenal could get the Serbian international for a fair price as opposed to the exorbitant fees paid for prolific forwards in today’s market.

Prolific forward

Arsenal are currently having a forward crisis, with injuries suffered by most of their frontline.

Kai Havertz is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery for a torn hamstring. Gabriel Jesus is potentially ruled out for the rest of 2025 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are currently out but are making progress in their recoveries. Their potential return dates are scheduled for the start of next month.

Mikel Arteta will need to plan for the summer, particularly in the centre forward role, where a natural, recognisable centre forward should be high on the agenda.

Vlahovic fits this mould, and it’s no surprise the club has been keeping tabs on him in recent months. His strength, speed, and finishing qualities are considered vital assets to boost Arteta’s attack.

The Serbian forward does not only excel in finishing; his hold-up, link-up, and immense physicality make him a proper fit for the Premier League.

With a year left on his contract, the Gunners don’t need to spend a fortune to sign a prolific forward this summer, as Vlahovic could be acquired in a bargain deal.