Liverpool set sights on beating Chelsea to sign Rafael Leao

Liverpool are reportedly keen on beating Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following Mykhailo Mudryk’s ban having been found guilty of breaching doping regulations, the Blues have been left with Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto as the two options to deploy on the left flank.

However, the Englishman has been struggling to showcase his best in the Premier League. Christopher Nkunku can also provide cover in this position but is more comfortable centrally.

So, Chelsea are seemingly looking to bolster the left flank and have identified Leao as a serious option. However, Fichajes state that Liverpool have now also joined this race and are keen on beating the West London club over this deal.

The Reds want Leao as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz – who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

Barcelona are also interested in signing the Portuguese but Liverpool are in a better financial situation than the Blaugrana so they are ahead of the Catalan giants in this race.

Leao to Liverpool

Leao reportedly has a £145m release clause in his current contract with the Rossoneri but they are ready to accept a fee of around £65m to sell him this summer with his existing contract set to run until 2028.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a successful time at San Siro Stadium over the years since joining from LOSC Lille back in 2019, winning a Scudetto title and Supercoppa Italiana.

However, he has been inconsistent this season and has been in-and-out of Milan’s starting eleven. Leao is a talented player and physically strong but his work rate off the ball isn’t that good.

The Portugal international is set to enter the prime stage of his career and could be a useful option for Liverpool to bolster the squad if Diaz eventually leaves.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the attacking department.

Meanwhile, following a 1-0 victory over PSG in the Champions League last-16 first leg, Liverpool will face off against Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.