Arsenal ready to open talks with Victor Osimhen’s agents



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are planning to meet the representatives of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen over a potential summer transfer.

The Gunners are presently 16 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool with 2 games in hand. The absence of a marquee striker has hampered their chances of winning the title.

The club are expected to strengthen the centre-forward department this summer, and Caught Offside claim that Osimhen is one of the options that the hierarchy are exploring for the position.

Arsenal are ready to hold initial discussions with the player’s agents to explore the possibility of a transfer.

The Gunners are likely to face competition from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain for the 26-year-old, who has a release clause worth63 million in his contract.

Quality striker

Osimhen was linked with a Premier League move with Chelsea last summer, but a deal did not materialise due to differences over his wages. The Nigerian star was reluctant to accept a significant pay-cut to join the Blues.

The former Lille man ended up joining Galatasaray on loan for the 2024/25 season and he has been in fine form for them with 22 goals and 5 assists from just 28 appearances in all competitions.

Osimhen may want to secure a bigger challenge in the summer and he could end up in the Premier League with the Gunners, who have been yearning for a marquee striker to lead their attack.

Kai Havertz netted 15 goals before his season-ending injury, but Arsenal need an upgrade on the Germany international, who has been guilty of squandering big chances in some key matches.

Gabriel Jesus has failed to provide a solution too. The Brazilian has been injury-prone for part of his Arsenal career and may not be available for most of the year after suffering a serious knee injury.

Osimhen, described as ‘world-class‘ by manager Jose Mourinho, would be a fantastic option to bolster the centre-forward ranks at Arsenal without costing a significant chunk of their summer budget.