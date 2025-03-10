Arsenal draw up seven-man shortlist of strikers

After their draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Arsenal trail Liverpool by 15 points in the Premier League standings. They are also 17 goals short of the Reds, an issue which Mikel Arteta is keen on answering during the summer with the purchase of a striker. Following Gabriel Jesus’ lengthy injury, it is all the more vital for the Gunners to bring in a number nine soon.

Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min) has claimed that Arsenal’s shortlist for the number nine position includes seven players – Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, Jonathan David, Lautaro Martinez, Liam Delap, Ollie Watkins and Samu Aghehowa – and the Gunners are looking for a player who offers a balance of cost-effectiveness and experience.

Isak will cost them well over £100 million, so it remains to be seen whether they would be prepared to spend as much money with a winger’s signing also on the cards. Likewise, Martinez is also likely to be slapped with a very high price tag by Inter Milan, whereas Aghehowa and Delap might be a bit too inexperienced to lead the line for a title challenger.

Sesko remains Arsenal’s best option

With Arsenal’s choice of a striker realistically expected to boil down between Benjamin Sesko, Jonathan David and Ollie Watkins, it is comfortable to think the RB Leipzig marksman would be the best option for them. He has a maximum release clause of £66 million, depending on his performances for the Bundesliga side until the rest of the season.

Sesko’s entourage already has a relationship with Arsenal, so that would be a massive benefit in any negotiations. The Slovenian international has produced commendable numbers for two seasons in a row and having played in the German top division in his formative years, he is also a physically and technically adept centre forward, who would fit like a sock in Mikel Arteta’s team.

The drawback with David is the number of clubs interested in signing him, which could lead to Arsenal overpaying for him in terms of wage as well as signing-on bonus, whereas in Watkins’ case, Aston Villa will quote a higher price in order to avoid selling him to an English side, in which case the potential overpayment issue continues to prevail.