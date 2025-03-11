Andrea Berta wants to bring Matheus Cunha to Arsenal



According to TBR Football, Andrea Berta spoke about his admiration for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha during talks over the sporting director role at Arsenal.

The Gunners are preparing for a busy summer transfer window and they could make more than one forward signing. A marquee striker will be the priority for manager Mikel Arteta, but he could also demand a versatile attacker.

Cunha was on the club’s radar at the start of the year and TBR Football claim that Berta, who is set to become Arsenal’s sporting director, confirmed his fondness for Cunha, who he previously signed for Atletico Madrid.

Top-class

Cunha had a brilliant record as a super-sub for Atletico before his surprise move to Wolves. The Brazilian has become a key player for the Midlands outfit and has impressed from an attacking midfield position this campaign.

The 25-year-old has netted 15 goals and provided another 4 assists from 29 appearances this term. He has primarily played in the no.10 role, but he was an out-and-out striker during his early years at Atletico and Hertha.

Cunha, described as a ‘special player‘ by Wolves manager Vitor Pereira, would be a top-class signing for the Gunners due to his versatility. He also works hard off the ball and has excelled with his dribbling and link-up play.

Arteta would undoubtedly like a player of his calibre, but a transfer could depend on the club’s budget and requirements. The Gunners are expected to pursue a marquee striker as well as a defensive midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether they would be prepared to back the manager with a huge outlay for Cunha. He is valued at £42 million by Transfermarkt, but has a €75 million (£63 million) release clause in his contract. Wolves may not accept anything less.

The scenario could be different if Wolves are relegated from the English top-flight, but as things stand, they are 6 points clear of the drop zone and look good value to avoid relegation with the poor form of the clubs below them.