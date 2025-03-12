Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United keeping tabs on Barcelona forward Raphinha

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all likely to be in the market for a right winger this summer, although with different reasons. The Gunners want to add depth to help Bukayo Saka out, the Reds are keen on replacing Mohamed Salah while Ruben Amorim is looking to overhaul his entire offensive department with goals having dried up in recent games for United.

Caught Offside has claimed that the Premier League giants are all ‘closely monitoring’ Barcelona forward Raphinha. The Brazilian is having the best and most productive season of his career so far with over 40 goal contributions in all competitions and is among the top contenders to win the Ballon d’Or later this year, whilst easily being Hansi Flick’s biggest differential this campaign.

Barca’s financial situation, however, implies that no player is safe from being sold, especially if he can yield them a sizeable transfer fee. TEAMtalk had reported at the backend of 2024 that the Blaugrana had slapped Raphinha with a £67 million price tag when Chelsea as well as a few Saudi Arabian clubs had started to show an interest in acquiring him.

Liverpool could get a deal done

Raphinha is no stranger to the Premier League having played for Leeds United before joining Barcelona. Interestingly, Liverpool were among those keen on signing him during his time at Elland Road and are likely to be the frontrunners again this summer, ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United, if they can make a convincing enough offer to land him.

With Mohamed Salah increasingly likely to depart as a free agent this summer, Raphinha would be a like-for-like replacement for the African superstar, who has replicated his goal output in the ongoing season as well. The South American is also incredibly versatile given that he can play on the left wing as well as an attacking midfielder.

Liverpool are an attractive destination for any player, let alone when they would be in the transfer market off the back of a triumphant Premier League campaign under an exciting manager like Arne Slot. They are looking like a team who can dominate Europe for the next few years, and arguably have a more attractive sporting project than the Gunners or the Red Devils too, at least in comparison to Barca.

A final decision on the transfer, however, would ultimately come down to the player, who is unlikely to be forced out by Barcelona considering how vital he has been from them. It will be interesting to see if Raphinha fancies a return to the Premier League or wants to prolong his career in Catalonia, where he has a contract until June 2027.