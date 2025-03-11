Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham among interested parties in Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic

The big three clubs in London – Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur – are all said to be keen on signing a striker each during the summer. Mikel Arteta’s side might be one consistent goal-scorer away from winning the Premier League, whereas the Blues have been left unimpressed by Nicolas Jackson’s inconsistent form. Spurs are looking for competition for Dominic Solanke.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with the trio in recent weeks and according to TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey, they are being ‘kept informed’ about his situation in Turin. As per the latest update on his future, the Bianconeri are willing to let go of the Serbian international for just £25 million this summer, 12 months before his deal lapses.

Thiago Motta has preferred Randal Kolo Muani as the leader of his line in recent weeks and wants to sign him permanently, for which Juve will need to offload Vlahovic. Though he had been in their plans and a contract extension was also in the works, his wage demands were out of the Serie A outfit’s reach, thus opening the door to a Premier League swoop later in the year.

Chelsea may be best-placed for Vlahovic

Between Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Enzo Maresca’s side might be in pole position to secure Dusan Vlahovic’s signing. The Gunners might be more advanced than most anticipate in their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko, who they have monitored for the better part of the last year and consequently, Mikel Arteta might not consider the Juventus star as a priority signing.

Spurs, on the other hand, are expected to miss out on Champions League qualification and are a potential buyer for whom Vlahovic will have to compete for minutes. With Dominic Solanke playing decently, the former Fiorentina marksman risks having his game time limited, thus making Hotspur Way not as attractive a destination either.

Chelsea, however, can offer him consistent minutes, a handsome wage as well as the chance to contend for silverware on a regular basis. Although the Blues have been linked with a host of other strikers and have deep pockets, they may see massive utility in Vlahovic from a financial standpoint, more so considering Maresca is likely to ask for numerous other acquisitions this summer.

Vlahovic’s cheap price tag is by no means an indicator of his quality. The 25-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in all competitions in 2024/25 and has been rated as one of the best hitmen in Serie A in recent years. He promises to be a superb purchase for Chelsea, especially if they can land him for Juventus’ rumoured asking price of a very reasonable £25 million.