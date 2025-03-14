Chelsea keen on Aurelien Tchouameni with Enzo Fernandez possibly going the other way

Chelsea are set to invest on their midfield during the summer with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo not having the right competition as well as depth this season. Enzo Maresca is likely to demand a defensive midfielder as well as a creative option, and it seems as if the Blues have identified a target in the former category.

Simon Phillips has reported that Chelsea are interested in signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid. They are looking to leverage the Spanish side’s interest in Enzo Fernandez, who remains happy at Stamford Bridge but may find it hard to turn down a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu if indeed the 15-time European champions knock on his door.

The journalist has added that Chelsea are aware of Tchouameni’s inclination towards staying at Real Madrid, who are also happy with the player, although Fernandez coming into the picture makes things interesting. Tchouameni has won the Champions League at Madrid and is a handy player to Carlo Ancelotti, who is also capable of playing as a central defender.

Chelsea unlikely to acquire Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is unlikely to be bothered by Chelsea’s interest in him, especially with everybody at Real Madrid showing confidence in his abilities. The Frenchman is a regular fixture in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and has a contract valid until June 2028 in the Spanish capital with recent rumours on his future suggesting Liverpool’s attempt at his capture have been rebuked too.

Enzo Fernandez remains a quality option in a deeper-lying double pivot next to Moises Caicedo, while Romeo Lavia is also a solid young talent. Therefore, it is also difficult to believe why the Blues would want to sign a defensive midfielder, more so when none of their current players have asked to depart the club in the near future.

Even though Tchouameni’s transfer seems like a distant proposition, Chelsea are set to have another busy couple of months in the transfer market in the off season as they look to rebuild their backline as well as the offensive department. As far as the engine room goes, there may be an arrival or two, but none are likely to be as glamorous and worth hyping up as some would expect.