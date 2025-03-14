Liverpool ready to spend £84 million on Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele

Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League in the round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain, who turned around a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to win a penalty shootout at Anfield earlier this week. Ousmane Dembele was a standout performer for Luis Enrique’s side whereas Mohamed Salah was a shadow of his usual self across both fixtures.

The Egyptian international looked crestfallen after Arne Slot’s men were knockout out of the European Cup, with many believing that it may have been his last act for the Reds in the competition. Salah’s contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season and he has been increasingly linked with departing the club rather than extending his stay.

On that note, Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min) has claimed that Liverpool are looking to sign Ousmane Dembele from PSG and would be prepared to pay £84 million for his capture. The 27-year-old is having the season of his life at the Parc des Princes, having scored 29 goals and assisted five times in all competitions for the high-flying Ligue 1 outift.

Dembele to Liverpool not likely to happen

Paris Saint-Germain signed Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona in 2023 and he has since been a vital part of their sporting project, more so since Kylian Mbappe departed for Real Madrid last year. The Frenchman also has a contract in the French capital until June 2027 and seems at the happiest phase of his career, so it is unlikely that he would welcome a move to Liverpool.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi is also famed for being a hard negotiator, especially when it comes to some of his best players, and with PSG’s riches in mind, their president is unlikely to be enticed by Liverpool’s offer of £84 million. At the same time, any higher offer would perhaps mean the Reds overpay for a player with an unflattering injury record and experience in a rather inferior league.

It goes without saying, however, that if Mohamed Salah decides to walk away as a free agent in the summer, Liverpool will have a massive gap to fill. They have not been linked concretely with any player from across Europe just yet, so it is also apparent that their priority for the immediate future is to tie down the 32-year-old to a fresh deal before venturing into the transfer market.