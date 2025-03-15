Arsenal plot raid on Liverpool to sign Darwin Núñez

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a raid on Liverpool to sign Darwin Núñez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Reds from SL Benfica for a big fee back in 2022, the Uruguayan has won a Carabao Cup and Community Shield trophy over the last few years. Now, he is set to become the Premier League champions this season and could win the EFL Cup once again as the Merseyside club have reached the final of this competition.

However, overall, his time at Anfield is considered a flop. In 135 appearances in all competitions, the South American has scored 40 goals and registered 22 assists.

Núñez was a key player under Jurgen Klopp but has been struggling to play regularly under Arne Slot this season. He missed a penalty in the shootout against PSV and they ended up losing the Champions League last-16 tie.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool could be open to cashing-in on the Uruguayan and Arsenal have registered their interest in signing him as Mikel Arteta believes Núñez’s physicality and his attacking prowess would be an excellent acquisition for his squad.

The Gunners haven’t made a concrete approach to get the deal done yet but could open talks over this move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Núñez to Arsenal

Núñez is valued at around £55m by Transfermarkt and still has more than three years left in his current contract. Therefore, Liverpool are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave the club.

The Liverpool star, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a dynamic, hard-working player and is highly talented. But, his composure in front of the goal is the biggest weakness of his game. The forward has the ability to score outstanding goals but can also miss open net.

Arsenal need a new prolific goalscorer to finally win the Premier League title but Núñez hasn’t been able to showcase his goal-scoring prowess in the English top flight yet.

Therefore, he might not be an ideal option to strengthen the attacking department for Arsenal. But, it remains to be seen whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.