Arsenal have leapfrogged Liverpool in Marcus Thuram race



According to Football Insider, Arsenal have leapfrogged Liverpool in the race to sign Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are expected to spend big at the end of the campaign. An elite striker in the main priority for the London heavyweights, but the club could also invest in a versatile forward.

Thuram would be a perfect fit for the latter and Football Insider claim that the Gunners have an upper hand over Arne Slot’s side in the pursuit of the Frenchman, who has a £71 million release clause in his deal.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have started negotiations over a new long-term contract, and they are prepared to do all they can to keep hold of their prized asset during the next transfer window.

Top-class

Thuram signed for the Serie A champions on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2023. He bagged 15 goals and 6 assists as a striker last season and looks set to better his statistics in the ongoing campaign.

The former Guingamp striker has managed 16 goals and 4 assists with another 2 months of the season left. He has started in a front two alongside Lautaro Martinez, but has played plenty of games on the left wing in his long career.

His versatility could catch the eye of top European clubs. Arsenal have been credited with an interest in signing the talented attacker, but we doubt whether the board will make a huge outlay on him, considering he will turn 28 in August.

The Gunners may prefer to invest on younger players with plenty of room for development. Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams comes to our mind. The Spaniard can play on either wing. He is only 22 and should only get better with experience.

For the centre-forward role, the London giants could swoop for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, having failed with an approach last summer. The 21-year-old can be signed for a release clause between £59 million and £67 million.