Liverpool ‘prepared’ to submit bid to sign Schlotterbeck

Liverpool are reportedly ‘prepared’ to submit a formal proposal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck, as per Caught Offside.

After ranking through the Freiburg youth system, the 25-year-old made his senior debut in 2019. But, he initially struggled to secure his place in the Breisgau Brazilians’s starting eleven.

However, things changed following his brief loan spell with Union Berlin. After being impressed by the German’s performances with Freiburg, BVB decided to hire him back in 2022.

Upon moving to Signal Iduna Park, Schlotterbeck has established himself as an integral part of BVB’s first eleven, helping his side reach the final of the Champions League last campaign.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are prioritising signing a new centre-back this summer as a potential long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk – whose current contract will expire at the end of this season.

Schlotterbeck to Liverpool

The Reds have registered their interest in Schlotterbeck after being impressed by his recent eye-catching displays and are ‘prepared’ to submit a formal £42m proposal to get the deal done.

However, Dortmund have no intention of letting their star man leave just yet and are planning to hold talks with him over a new deal – which will run until 2027. They want to make Schlotterbeck the face of their long-term project and are ready to double his current salary.

Therefore, Liverpool have lined up alternative options if they fail to secure Schlotterbeck’s service with AFC Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen and Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi on their radar. The Reds are said to be even edging closer to hiring the Englishman.

Schlotterbeck, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a left-footed centre-back. He is comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air and is efficient in defensive contributions.

However, the former Freiburg star is more comfortable playing in a deep block over in a high-pressing system as he doesn’t have the recovery pace.

Therefore, Liverpool might be better off exploring other options as a potential long-term replacement for Van Dijk. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to lure him to Anfield in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the defensive department.