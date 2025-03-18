Arsenal and Liverpool eyeing deal for Isak – Romano



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are interested in signing Newcastle United star Alexander Isak but they could face competition from Liverpool.

The Gunners are poised to bolster their centre-forward department in the summer. Kai Havertz has impressed leading the line with several key goals, but manager Mikel Arteta may want an upgrade upfront.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano has now revealed that the Gunners are hot on the trail of Isak, who has accumulated 23 goals for Newcastle this term. Only 3 of those have come from the penalty spot.

The reputed journalist highlighted that Isak is the absolute top target for the London heavyweights. RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko is the other big name on the club’s wishlist for the summer transfer window.

However, Arsenal are not alone in the player’s pursuit. Premier League rivals Liverpool are also considering a move for the Swede and they have made contact with the striker’s camp ahead of a possible approach.

Romano said: “Big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Alexander Isak. Arsenal will be there, Liverpool are also there. For Arsenal, he is the absolute top target, Isak and Sesko are the two main names. For Liverpool, he’s one of the names they are considering. They have made some contacts with people close to Isak.”

World-class striker

The Gunners have finished 2nd in the last 2 Premier League campaigns. They are expected to finish runners-up once again. The club are 12 points behind leaders Liverpool with 9 games left to play. Barring a shock collapse from the Reds, they should go on to win their 2nd Premier League title.

Arsenal’s failure to sign an elite striker has cost them dearly and they could look to rectify their mistake by purchasing Isak from the Magpies. The ‘world-class‘ star has been in the form of his life this campaign and he recently outclassed Virgil van Dijk to score Newcastle’s winning goal against the Reds in the Carabao Cup final.

The Magpies will be determined to keep hold of him this summer, but they could cash in for a significant transfer fee if they miss out on the Champions League. Arsenal will be ready to capitalise to sign the 25-year-old striker, but they need to be wary of the interest from Liverpool, who may also want to upgrade their no.9 for next season.

Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz have taken turns to lead the line this campaign, but none of them have been consistent enough. Isak would take them to the next level and would bolster their Premier League and Champions League title prospects next season. They could be favourites with Isak leading the attack.