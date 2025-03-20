Chelsea and Liverpool in race to sign Nottingham Forest full back Ola Aina

Nottingham Forest are having an excellent Premier League season this time around under Nuno Espirito Santo as they stand third in the table with Champions League football beckoning heading into 2025/26. That does not mean a number of their best players will be staying put, however, with some key men already earning interest from elsewhere in England.

TBR Football has reported that Chelsea are looking to bring Ola Aina back to Stamford Bridge in the summer with Liverpool also said to be keen on the 28-year-old. Aina spent over a decade on Chelsea’s books in their academy and with the senior side, for whom he also won a Premier League under Antonio Conte in the 2016/17 season.

Although he left to pursue regular minutes shortly thereafter, the Nigerian international has become one of the best right backs in the Premier League this season. His defensive attributes and discipline in Nottingham’s compact, low block and ability to help out in offensive transitions with overlapping runs and crosses has lead to interest from the bigger clubs.

Chelsea and Liverpool stand an equal chance for Aina

Ola Aina is valued at only £17 million on Transfermarkt. His contract at Nottingham Forest expires this summer and though the Tricky Trees will unilaterally trigger a 12-month extension, it is doubtful whether they can tie him down to a long-term deal. Chelsea and Liverpool will look to take advantage of the situation by looking to sign him for a lower amount.

Chelsea will stand a fair chance of getting their former player back and his versatility might compel them into acquiring him. Reece James has failed in proving his fitness, while Marc Cucurella does not have a reliable back-up. Aina would be an asset to compete with Enzo Maresca’s starting full back duo from this season while possibly playing consistently for his boyhood club.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will look to replace the potentially outbound Trent Alexander-Arnold and can assure Aina with regular minutes too. The 28-year-old has a background of playing in the Premier League and will give comfort to the Reds that he can be a key fixture in their squad in the prime years of his career as a replacement for one of their best players in recent years.

An exciting battle for the London-born Nigerian international’s signatures could ensue in the summer with Chelsea as well as Liverpool likely to believe that they have enough reasons to pip one another to Ola Aina’s purchase.