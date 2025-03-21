Liverpool can sign Marc Guehi for reduced transfer fee



According to Football Insider, Liverpool have the opportunity to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi for a reduced fee during the summer transfer window.

The England international was a top target for Newcastle United last summer. The Magpies made four bids for the central defender, but did not meet the £75-80 million fee Palace were looking for.

Football Insider now claim that the Reds have moved into pole position to sign Guehi and can recruit him for a reduced price, considering his contract expires at the end of next season.

Palace could be willing to accept £50-60 million for the 24-year-old during the next transfer window.

Likely deal

The Merseyside heavyweights are poised for a busy summer with several outgoings. Virgil van Dijk has been exceptional in the left centre-back role for the Reds but he could make way on a free transfer.

The Dutchman has yet to extend his contract expiring on June 30 and it appears he could leave on a Bosman deal. That would leave a huge void to fill. Guehi would be a good fit with his vast Premier League experience.

The Chelsea graduate has proved himself as a key player for the Eagles over the years. He also has the leadership skills and could be seen as a future captain for the Reds. At £50-60m, he would represent a good acquisition.

However, a deal may not be straightforward for the Premier League leaders. Rivals Chelsea could still have a big part to play in the transfer saga. The Blues have matching rights on any bids from rival clubs for the centre-back.

They could also sign him for a lesser fee compared to their counterparts due to a 20% sell-on clause. Hence, Liverpool’s prospects of landing the Englishman could depend on the Blues opting for a different solution.

Chelsea have been looking closely at Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen. Liverpool will be hoping that the London outfit pursue the Spaniard rather than hijacking their pursuit of Guehi in the next transfer window.