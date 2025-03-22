Chelsea ‘very interested’ in signing Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior

Chelsea are set for another productive summer transfer window with an offensive rebuild expected to headline their squad revamp. The club signed a number of wingers last year but neither of them have succeeded in producing consistent numbers in the final third, therefore indicating that an out-wide player’s addition could be vital ahead of next season.

TBR Football has reported that Chelsea could attempt a gutsy swoop for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who has also been linked with a swoop to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. As per the source, the Blues are ‘huge admirers’ of the Brazilian international and would be ‘very interested’ in signing him should an opportunity arise in the near future.

Vinicius Junior is also actively in contract talks with Real Madrid, who remain aware of interest in perhaps their best player from elsewhere in the world. And though the club has absolutely no plans of parting company with the 24-year-old, a £200 million offer could force them into rethinking their stance, TBR Football has added.

Vinicius unlikely to join Chelsea in the near future

Vinicius Junior would be a superb addition to this Chelsea squad and the Premier League in general. He is a vintage winger, who can dribble electrically down the left flank. He is particularly impressive in one-on-one situations, while his finishing has improved tremendously in recent seasons, consequently seeing him breach the 100-goal mark for Real Madrid.

However, it is unlikely that Chelsea would get their hands on the player. He was quick in shunning interest from Saudi Arabia some weeks ago by admitting that he is ‘happy’ in the Spanish capital and hopes to pen a new deal soon. With Real Madrid having assembled one of the world’s best sporting projects, it is clear to see why Vinicius is planning on staying put with them.

Apart from the former Flamengo star, Chelsea have also been linked with a swoop for AC Milan man Rafael Leao since the start of 2025. The Portuguese is also a fabulous winger and could be made available in the transfer market by his employers in the summer, with the Blues expected to be a leading contender for his purchase.