Liverpool and Manchester United ‘closely monitoring’ Barcelona forward Ferran Torres

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to be among several Premier League clubs to undergo a rebuilding project in their offensive departments this summer. The arch rivals are expected to part company with several of their first team players, thereby making room for new additions to the team prior to the 2025/26 campaign kicking off.

Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that Liverpool and Manchester United are ‘closely monitoring’ Ferran Torres’ future at Barcelona amid rumours he might leave the club in the summer. In spite of 13 goals and three assists in the ongoing campaign, the 25-year-old has found minutes hard to come by more often than not.

Barcelona are already prepared to let go of the player for a transfer fee of £21 million. Apart from Arne Slot’s and Ruben Amorim’s employers, Aston Villa have also been linked with a swoop for the former Manchester City star. After spending several years in Spain, he could be back in England for a second time next season.

A versatile star proven in the PL

For the very limited games he has played at Barcelona, Ferran Torres has produced exceptional numbers. He averages a goal contribution every 70 minutes, which explains why Hansi Flick sees him as a trump card off the bench. The ex-Valencia man is also extremely versatile as he can play on either flank and as a number nine.

If Liverpool and Manchester United decide to make the most of their interest in the player, they will be confident that they can purchase an asset. Torres has already earned his plaudits in the Premier League with two English top flight crowns already under his belt while at Manchester City, along with having a successful time at Barca too.

Aston Villa, however, cannot be ruled out of the mix as they will believe they can lure Ferran Torres to Birmingham by allowing him regular minutes, more so if Ollie Watkins leaves in the summer and deals for Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford also fail to work out. For a player costing possibly just £21 million, the race for the marksman remains fairly open heading into the summer.