Liverpool hold talks to hijack Chelsea’s deal for Huijsen

Liverpool have reportedly held talks to hijack Chelsea’s move to sign AFC Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After moving to Vitality Stadium from Juventus last summer, the 19-year-old has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the Premier League thus far this season, scoring twice and keeping five clean sheets.

Following that, he has been selected to play for Spain in this March international break. The youngster was outstanding in both games against the Netherlands in the Nations League quarterfinal double-leg tie and even provided an excellent assist.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that Huijsen has been attracting a lot of attention ahead of the summer window with Chelsea and Bayern Munich showing keen interest in hiring him. The Blues really appreciate Huijsen and have an excellent relationship with the player’s representatives.

However, Liverpool are also in this race and have been keeping a close eye on his development. They also appreciate the player and have already made ‘contact’ to learn about the details of signing him.

Huijsen to Liverpool

The Spaniard has a £50m release clause in his current contract and the clause can be triggered in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Moreover, Real Madrid are also interested in Huijsen but they haven’t decided yet whether to strengthen the defensive department by signing him. The player has even expressed gratitude for being linked with a move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Huijsen is a 6ft 5in tall centre-back and is comfortable with both feet. He is extremely composed with possession and has the ability to play line-breaking passes from the deep. Moreover, the 19-year-old is good in the air and efficient in defensive contributions.

Liverpool will have to sign a replacement for Virgil van Dijk if he eventually leaves the club upon the expiration of his current contract at the end of this season.

Huijsen is a talented player and plays a bit similarly to Van Dijk. Therefore, he might be an ideal option to strengthen the defence this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can eventually manage to secure his service by beating other clubs in this race.