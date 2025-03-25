Chelsea commence talks to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams

Chelsea signed Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Pedro Neto last summer and so far, only the former Wolverhampton Wanderers star has been decent. Sancho’s performances have continued to leave a lot to be desired, so much so that Chelsea may pay a penalty to send him back to Manchester United, whereas Felix is already on loan at AC Milan.

Yet another summer transfer window for the Blues could see them make yet another out-wide forward’s addition as TBR Football has reported that Chelsea have ‘begun talks’ to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams. The Spanish international has a release clause estimated to be worth £48 million and has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months too.

Williams has picked up where he left off last season in the ongoing campaign. With nine goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions, it is believed Athletic Club might find it hard to retain him for another season and a departure for a bigger side, possibly in the Premier League, is one of the player’s preferred options for later this year.

An open race for Williams

Nico Williams is unlikely to make a decision on his future before the end of the season, in spite of Chelsea opening talks for his transfer. The 22-year-old’s capture between the Blues and Arsenal is expected to be a very open race which could eventually boil down to the forward’s preferred club as well as the sporting project he is enticed by.

In fairness, Arsenal have arguably been the more stable of the two sides in recent years. They have looked like the team with a better chance of winning trophies and with ambitious plans for the summer, there is every reason to think they might be able to price Williams away from Chelsea, having also monitored him for several months more than the West Londoners.

A player of the Spaniard’s calibre will have regular game time at most clubs he could possibly join and that would not be any different at Arsenal or Chelsea. It will be interesting to see which side of London he eventually picks, though in the broader context, the player promises to be an exciting addition to the Premier League.