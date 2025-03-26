Chelsea eyeing shock transfer for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish

Chelsea are exploring the market for new left wingers ahead of next season with Joao Felix failing to impress since joining the club and Jadon Sancho increasingly likely to return to Manchester United at the end of his spell on loan. The Blues are especially underwhelmed by the Englishman and are prepared to pay a penalty in order to not be obliged to purchase him permanently.

TEAMtalk has reported that the latest player on Chelsea’s radar is Manchester City forward Jack Grealish, whose lucrative transfer to the Etihad Stadium has not exactly worked out. Though the 29-year-old has won three Premier League titles and the Champions League under Pep Guardiola, he has been a contrast to the calibre he showed at Aston Villa.

Grealish has only two goals and five assists in all competitions this season, with none of his strikes coming in the Premier League so far. His concerning form has meant that Man City and Guardiola are prepared to let go of him with his former club Aston Villa, AC Milan and Newcastle United all monitoring his situation as well alongside Chelsea.

Grealish not an upgrade for Chelsea

Chelsea’s search for a winger stems out of Enzo Maresca wanting a forward who can directly contribute to goals and assists, while also being able to take on defenders on the offensive transitions. And though Jack Grealish was that kind of a forward at Aston Villa, the system at Manchester City has seen his qualities deteriorate, thus making him a very predictable and ineffective player.

Plus, he is currently on a weekly wage of £300,000 at Manchester City and it does not make sense for Chelsea to spend as much of their salary budget on somebody who potentially does not align with their sporting project. It is important to note Grealish will turn 30 in September whereas the Blues are focused on signing younger players.