Manchester United begin talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United have conceded 40 goals in the Premier League this season in only 29 matches, so a few defensive reinforcements may be on the cards for the summer. After securing Patrick Dorgu’s signing in the winter to secure the left back position, it looks like Ruben Amorim also wants the club to acquire a right back.

TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey has reported that Manchester United have opened talks with Jeremie Frimpong’s representatives over a possible swoop for him from Bayer Leverkusen. Manchester City are also in the running for the Dutchman, who has earned interest from Liverpool as well as they look to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Frimpong is a crucial fixture in Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side but there is a belief that he could depart Germany this summer for the Premier League. The defending Bundesliga champions have set an asking price of £40 million for the 24-year-old, consequently making him a very affordable option for most of his interested parties.

Liverpool might still be leading the race for Frimpong

With Trent Alexander-Arnold heavily expected to join Real Madrid, Liverpool will be in urgent need of a right back. There is almost no player similar to Jeremie Frimpong as a possible replacement for the Englishman, and with the prospect of playing regular football as well at Anfield, it might only be a matter of time before the transfer ends up materialising.

Ruben Amorim already has Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as his right wing backs and therefore, it remains to be seen how much intent Manchester United are willing to show to pursue Frimpong. It must be noted that they have several areas in their squad that require revamping and the defensive department might not be as much of a priority, at least at this point in time.

On the other hand, Manchester City could be a threat in Liverpool’s attempts to land Frimpong, though with Xabi Alonso constantly being linked with a move to Merseyside, the player might choose the safer of the two options as it would leave the door open to him having the chance to work with his former manager once more after a couple of fantastic years together.